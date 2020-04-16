Iconic Kiwi band Th' Dudes have announced new dates for Th' Bliss Tour, with the nine-date tour now scheduled to kick-off in Wellington on November 13.

The newest inductees to the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame were due to hit the road for the first time in more than a decade this month, Th' Dudes first tour without founding member Ian Morris, with Ian's brother Rikki on guitars and backing vocals for the tour.

"We'll be back with the same reunion, same songs, same Lez high kicks. And all with a greater sense of being alive and healthy," said Dave Dobbyn.

"In the meantime, everyone stay safe and do what Dr Ashley Bloomfield tells you."

Originally formed as high school band Krispie in 1975 and disbanding in 1980, Th' Dudes had a huge impact on the New Zealand music scene, with hits like Be Mine Tonight, Bliss, That Look In Your Eye, Right First Time and Walking in Light. They won Top Group and Single of the Year for Be Mine Tonight at the 1979 New Zealand Music Awards and stopped playing live in 1980, ahead of the release of their second album Where Are The Boys.



Since then, Th' Dudes have only reunited for a tour in 2006 which saw 11 shows expanded to 17 due to the incredible demand for tickets, and visits to favourite holiday spots the following summer.

All tickets previously purchased are valid for the new rescheduled dates. No action is required; show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.



If you are unable to attend the new dates, you can request a refund by contacting the relevant ticketing agency prior to May 17. Both Auckland concerts are sold out, while remaining tickets to other shows are on sale now.

Th' Dudes - The Bliss Tour - NEW DATES

Wellington, Friday November 13 at TSB Arena

Hamilton, Saturday November 14 at Claudelands Arena

Auckland, Thursday, November 19 at Town Hall (previously April 24)

Auckland, Friday, November 20 at Town Hall (previously April 25)

Napier, Monday November 23 at Municipal Theatre

Whangārei, Saturday November 28 at McKay Stadium (formerly known as ASB Stadium)

Nelson, Wednesday, December 2 at Trafalgar Centre

Christchurch, Friday, December 4 at Town Hall

Dunedin, Saturday, December 5 at Town Hall