Tiger King star Jeff Lowe has confirmed that he believes Joe Exotic ordered a murder — a crime he's doing 22 years in jail for.

Lowe made the comments during an exclusive interview with The Hits hosts Jono and Ben aired today.

Appearing with his wife, Lauren, Lowe was asked whether he thought Exotic had paid someone to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

"He talked about it every damn day of his life," Lowe says.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Tiger King: Joe Exotic has a secret ex-wife and adult son

• US cop points finger at Tiger King's Carole Baskin in cold-case mystery

• Tiger King: Carole Baskin feels 'betrayed' by Netflix filmmakers

• Burning question we're asking after stunning Tiger King twist

Lowe also commented on internet rumours that he is Baskin's missing husband, calling the theory "so stupid".

Jeff and Lauren Lowe own the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, the private zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic, the lead character in Netflix sensation Tiger King.

The couple reopened the Oklahoma attraction in 2018. Jeff Lowe had offered to put it in his name when Exotic's legal troubles started. After Exotic went to jail, the Lowes took over full ownership.

Jeff Lowe tells Jono and Ben Joe Exotic was "trying to scam everyone". Photo / Supplied

The first part of the couple's eye-opening interview with Jono and Ben aired on The Hits' hosts' Iso-Luncheon show today. The second part airs tomorrow.

As well as giving an update on the Lowes' opinions about the show and the people in it, they talk about what went on behind the scenes of the doco and give an update on the welfare of the animals living there.



You can listen to the full interview below.

Jono and Ben's breakfast show on The Hits starts on Monday.