Breakfast co-host joined Jono and Ben on The Hits Iso-Luncheon today and let slip a very special secret.

Holt, who's due to give birth in July, revealed the gender of her baby live on air.

Host Jono Pryor asked if she'd found out the gender of the baby.

"Yeah I have ... it's a little boy," Holt told the radio hosts.

"It's good publicity for our show," joked Ben Boyce.

"Yeah we need it, we're desperate," Jono said.

The Breakfast presenter told Jono and Ben she wouldn't pick a name until meeting her baby. Photo / Twitter @breakfaston1

"You heard it here first!" he told listeners.

She told hosts Jono and Ben she's waiting until he's born before picking a name.

"I figure that the name will be obvious when I meet the baby, I'm hoping," she said.

"I figure that the name will be obvious when I meet the baby, I'm hoping," she said.