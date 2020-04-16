Matthew McConaughey has shared several great videos during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his latest might just be the best.

The 50-year-old actor has taught the world how to make masks without busting out a sewing machine, with the help of "Bounty Hunter Bobby Bandito".

Bandito is on the hunt for coronavirus- dead or alive, as the most wanted poster in the video suggests.

"I'm Bounty-hunter Bobby Bandito, but you can call me Bobby B," the actor says in the video.

"I say we catch this killer [Covid-19] because we've got more living to do."

The bounty hunter's method is fashioning masks out of a bandana, a coffee filter and two rubber bands.

The result is a fashionable mask without the need for a sewing machine.

"Remember, stay at home, but if you've got to go, strap it on like so," McConaughey says.

Matthew McConaughey walked Stephen Colbert through the mask-making process. Photo / CBS via YouTube

He challenges people at home to make the most "badass bandito bandana" they can.

His mask-making video also sparked a tutorial request from Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Colbert had the actor on his talk show via a video conference call, and the Dallas Buyers Club star told him how he stumbled across the kooky character.

"I found him, I was out hiking on our property and came across a guy nailing a most wanted sign into my oak tree," the actor jokes.

"He told me what he was up to, he's a bounty hunter and he's out to catch the 'corona-v', reminding everybody to put a mask on if they've got to leave home."

McConaughey teaches the host how to fashion his own mask - and Colbert almost nails it.

His other videos posted to his Twitter account include reminders for his followers to take the necessary precautions to help eradicate the virus, and to stay home and practise social distancing.

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

