As the Covid-19 pandemic forces school closures across the US, it hasn't stopped Jason Momoa from giving his kids a break from gym class.

The Hollywood actor quickly assumed the role of physical education teacher for his children — and his class is next level intense.

During an at-home edition of The Ellen Show, Momoa shared how he's keeping his 12-year-old daughter Lola and 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf active during isolation.

"We've got skateboard ramps, climbing walls, throwing tomahawks, and shooting bow and arrows," Momoa said casually.

"Thank god they have their teachers, and much respect, because it's kind of [over my head] for me. I'm like the P.E. coach, like 'Get your ass outside!' You want to go rock climb, skateboard, that's about it."

Momoa said Lola was doing well and attending virtual classes. Meanwhile, Nakoa-Wolf was already homeschooled so the change was easy for him.

"They have time to check in with their friends, but I think they are really loving it. Having me home. We're having a great time and we are just getting around like everyone else is."

The actor said that it has been nice being home as he rarely gets the chance to spend special time with his family.

Videos on the star's Instagram show what he and his family have been up to during isolation, including Lola throwing an axe with one hand while riding a bike.

Momoa admitted to Ellen that he doesn't like working out, but he said he has been taking it easy on the eating as he is a big fan of food.

He also said he has been taking walks and riding his bike to try to slim down as he started to get a "little heavy".

