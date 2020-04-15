Star Wars fans will have to wait for the second season of The Mandalorian, but a new documentary series about the hit Disney+ show is set to hit screens next month.

Lucasfilm have announced the launch of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on May 4 – known internationally as Star Wars Day – giving fans a behind the scenes look at the making of the first live-action Star Wars television series.

The eight-episode series will be hosted by Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau, and include unseen material and round-table discussions with those involved with the Disney+ show. Lucasfilm revealed that each episode will examine a "different facet" of the series.

The eight episode documentary series will launch next month on May 4 - Star Wars Day. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi may feature in the new docuseries given the Oscar-winning director of Jojo Rabbit also oversaw an episode of The Mandalorian and voiced the character IG-11, a bounty-hunting droid.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one," Favreau explained in a statement about the series.



"We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."

Fans eager to see more of the adventures of Baby Yoda will have to wait, however, as the second season of The Mandalorian is not set to land on screens until October.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut May 4 with new episodes available weekly.