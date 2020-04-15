Travel fine in error

Jaz and Garry Mott of Victoria, Australia, thought it would be nice to share photos of their 2019 holiday on Facebook. Unfortunately, police officers spotted the photos and assumed they'd been taken during mandatory stay-at-home orders. According to the Independent, the couple were met at their door by police and were handed fines of A$1652 ($1742) for "failure to comply with a direction given to a person in the exercise of a power under an authorisation given under section 199". The Motts had trouble convincing the police they were in error and the fine was only revoked when the story made local news. (Via BoingBoing.net)

Creatively frozen kids

"Our daughter is teaching at the International School in Amsterdam," writes John Danvers. "Now switched to online. So, the latest trick kids are doing in their online learning is that they all agree on a time then sit really, really still so the teacher thinks that the connection has frozen ... gotta love the creativity!"

'Covidicks' don't stay home

"Myself and fellow essential workers were chatting between callouts about the influx of out-of-towners turned back from the Coromandel," writes Dave Jack of Waihi. "In addition to the problems had by other regions with surfers, fishers, rubberneckers, distance ignorers, lycra louts miles from home, health ministers, panic shoppers ... 'Idiot' doesn't really cut it, so we came up with the collective noun 'Covidick'. To everyone else who is not a Covidick, stay safe and stay home."

Bloomfield infatuation

The infatuation with Dr Ashley Bloomfield continues - now in a hand towel. From stfabiola.co.nz.

Single-use praise

David McHugh tells the Guardian: "There is one group that has not yet had its crucial role in the pandemic recognised — single-use plastics."

The Lockdown Paradox Limerick Blues

We do yoga online with Serena

The scullery's never been cleaner

The shed's getting sorted

Plants regularly watered

But the bank balance grows ever leaner.

(by Noelene Taylor)