The Plot Against America

(Neon)

In an alternate American history, a working-class Jewish family watch the worrying political rise of famed (real-life) aviator Charles Lindbergh – a xenophobic populist who in 1940 defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt to become president.

His victory keeps the United States out of the war and spurs a wave of anti-Semitic sentiment, which enables fascism to slowly seep into American life.

Hollywood veterans Winona Ryder and John Turturro star alongside Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, and Anthony Boyle, in this six-part miniseries created and written by journalist-turned-producer David Simon (The Wire) and Ed Burns, which is based on Philip Roth's 2004 novel of the same name. Streaming now.





High Maintenance

(Neon)

The Guy (Ben Sinclair) is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who couriers his goods via bicycle across New York City to a list of highly-strung clients who try to savour the sweet highs of life in an increasingly volatile world.

While doing his rounds, The Guy briefly interacts with a diverse range of customers, catching a glimpse of their daily routines and giving viewers an insight into their intriguing and colourful lives. Each episode features one to three stories told in a fly-on-the-wall style. The comedy series stars Ben Sinclair, who created the show with his former wife Katja Blichfeld. Seasons 1-4 available to stream now.





King of the Hill

(TVNZ OnDemand)

If you're looking for some comedy comfort food then good news! TVNZ is serving up an absolute feast of all 13 seasons of this animated classic that Time Magazine named one of the top 100 greatest TV shows of all time.

Created by Beavis & Butt-head's Mike Judge, this show about a family living in a small town couldn't be conceptually further from those famously snarky, snively teenagers.

But don't be fooled by King of the Hill's conservative Texan facade, for underneath it's full of wickedly sly humour, anarchic spirit and a wildly subversive viewpoint. Very funny and very recommended.