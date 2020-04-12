After comedian Melanie Bracewell shared an uncanny impression of Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister has shared her thoughts on the imitation.

Bracewell, who won the Billy T Award for New Zealand's top comedian in 2018, posted a 45-second video on social media platforms Tik Tok and Twitter, with the caption "so a few people said I looked like Jacinda in one of my Tik Toks".

Using makeup, hair and wardrobe, Bracewell then produced an incredible transformation into Ardern's doppelganger.

Since also sharing the video on Instagram, Ardern eventually commented on the comedian's performance.

Advertisement

"You've done my makeup better than I do," she wrote with a shock face emoji.

The comedian then does an impression on the comment as Ardern.

After her videos have gone viral on the video-sharing platform, Bracewell also posted a video showing herself re-creating the Prime Minister's iconic photos.

One included a photo of Ardern with Donald Trump, however in Bracewell's version the US President is a carrot.

Bracewell has won a number of New Zealand's top comedy awards, including the 7 Days Comedy Apprentice in 2014, the Raw Comedy Quest in 2015, in 2016, the Best Newcomer gong at the Comedy Festival, and the Billy T Award.

Last year, she was nominated for the Kevin Smith Memorial Cup for Outstanding Artist Achievement, Best Female Comedian and for the most bizarre moment of the year when she had a man vomit in her festival show.