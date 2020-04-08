

A conservative pundit from the UK has failed to see the funny side of Jacinda Ardern's decision over the Easter Bunny, refusing to agree that the role is essential and adding that he is not "applauding the Easter Bunny".

People around NZ and the world have been charmed this week by the Prime Minister's call to define the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy as essential workers in the face of our nationwide coronavirus lockdown, but British talkshow host Nick Ferrari was not convinced.

Joining a webcam discussion on the UK This Morning show, Ferrari disagreed with host Philip Schofield's argument that it was a positive move for children stuck at home.

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern's message reassuring young citizens that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were still hard at work, led to a lively debate with @NickFerrariLBC @VanessaOnAir... pic.twitter.com/xJN00LmPKV — This Morning (@thismorning) April 7, 2020

"Young people at home do get anxious, do need reassurance, and all Jacinda was doing there was putting on a layer of reassurance that we want a little bit of normality and that life can still be normal in that area," Schofield said.

Ferrari wasn't having it, making the point that healthcare staff are the real essential workers.

"Of course the Easter Bunny should come," he said, adding: "When I stand and applaud, every Thursday at 8pm, I am not applauding the Easter Bunny.

"I am applauding the nurses and the doctors, the anaesthetists and the ambulance drivers."

As the hosts stifle giggles, Ferrari clarifies that he does want the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy to visit but adds: "Let's not liken them to clinicians who are putting their lives on the line 24 hours a day, seven days a week".

It's left to the panel to point out to Ferrari that likening the two wasn't Ardern's intent before Schofield says the chat was "likely one of the most bizarre conversations I've ever had".

In Monday's press conference, the Prime Minister clarified that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are essential workers delivering essential services and, as such, continue to operate throughout the alert level 4 lockdown.

The Easter Bunny is exempt and is allowed to break the bubble to visit Kiwi households.

However, there is a chance the bunny might not be able to visit everyone.

"As you can imagine at this time they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their own bunnies and so I say to the children of New Zealand: If the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to get everywhere," Ardern said.

However, the Prime Minister suggested that "maybe in lieu of the bunny being able to make it to your home, you can create your own Easter hunt for all the children in your neighbourhood".

"Maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it on your front window and help the children in your neighbourhood with their own Easter egg hunt because the Easter Bunny might not make it everywhere this year."

She later posted a template online for kids to colour in.

"You can draw your own Easter egg, or you can colour in the one that some of my clever friends helped to make," she wrote.

"All you have to do is colour it in or decorate it, and pop it in your window for other kids to find. I'd also love to see your designs."

She invited pint-sized egg artists to email pictures of their work to her, or share them on social media using the #NZEggHunt.

"I'll pop a few of them here and on Facebook over the Easter weekend. Have fun everyone!"

