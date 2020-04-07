A bit of an Adam

A reader writes: "My son who is an engineer and currently working from home asked me if I knew what an 'Adam' was and was it similar to being a 'dick'? A fellow engineer also working from home had advised his workmates via Zoom that "I just saw seven adams on the beach". This caused some discussion until, a couple of minutes later, he came back apologising for auto correct and clarifying that he had in fact seen Steven Adams walking on the beach."

Ruthless white lie

A reader writes: "When I was 16 and had started dating this cute guy, I had always disliked my middle name and when Steve told me his middle name was Lee — I said mine was Lee too. He came over for dinner a week later and Mum and Dad did the typical parents' grilling, Steve proudly explained how we have so much in common, 'we even have the same middle name' he said. Mum and Dad looked at each other puzzled, wondering why his middle name was Ruth."

Not sure if it's a joke or information

Spotted in Meadowood, Auckland.

Cheeky Aussies

"The Flight Radar piece in yesterday's Sideswipe is an Australian aerial survey company making hay while its New Zealand competitors are firmly grounded along with all other non-essential flying in this country," writes John King from Aviation News. "It's the aviation equivalent of underarm bowling," he adds.