Whanganui artists can now apply for Creative New Zealand's emergency response package grants.

Creative New Zealand says it is now able to provide more details about the initial $16m investment announced on March 24.

Applications can be made from April 14 and will be distributed to the sector until June 30, 2020.

Resilience Grants are intended for eligible artists, arts practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations to help them recover, maintain and develop their practice in a completely changed environment.

There are two types of resilience grants:

An Arts Continuity Grant: Supports short-term arts projects by artists and arts organisations (including groups and collectives) that can be delivered within a changed and evolving environment as a result of Covid-19.

An Emergency Relief Grant: Provides temporary relief for independent artists and arts practitioners who may be part of arts organisations (including groups and collectives), and who meet eligibility criteria.



Then there are Short-term Relief Payments for existing investment clients which are on top of existing funding, with priority given to those materially negatively impacted by Covid-19, to help them stabilise their businesses and remain viable.

Whanganui district councillor Helen Craig said local artists should seize the opportunities for support.

"Musicians, theatre people and visual artists of all kinds should apply for support.

"Those who may have been forced to make cancellations or are struggling to meet rent payments should definitely look into it."

Inquiries and applications can be made at creativenz.govt.nz