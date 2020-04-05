Obviously we're not allowed to go out to the clubs at the moment, but that hasn't stopped some people from getting down on the d-floor in their very own homes.

We've rounded up the best videos from around the country and the globe, to inspire you to get out of those trackpants (or heck, keep them on) and have a lockdown boogie.

Grab an instrument and have a virtual jam sesh with ya muso mates

Or how about a singalong on Zoom?

Set up a home DJ deck and spin some tracks

A Breakfast dance party to cheer up your Friday Sometimes you just have to dance it out 💃🏼🕺🏽💃🏽 Happy Friday & Kia Kaha Aotearoa! Posted by Breakfast on Thursday, 2 April 2020

If you can’t go to a disco. Make one. DJ Isolate! For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com ViralHog Posted by Laura Bradley on Saturday, 28 March 2020

Have a bubble dance-off

This one's our personal favourite - a New Zealand-made music video about a family in lockdown has become an online sensation, and Kiwis are being challenged to make their own versions of it.

The "Family Lockdown Boogie" is the catchy tune that describes life in the same bubble as your immediate family.

It was created by Wellingtonian Jack Buchanan, who performs the song with his mum, dad and sister at their Wellington home where they are in isolation.

The choreography, by Anna Robinson, is complete with awkward dad moves and all.

And if you're craving a lockdown party...

Your hosts for the evening: Spy Editor Ricardo Simich and Sinead Corcoran, aka Sinead in the City. Photo / Supplied

Spy has the answer - Editor Ricardo Simich and Herald columnist Sinead Corcoran are hosting the isolation soiree you won't want to miss.

The virtual party is Thursday at 7pm. There will be cocktails and canapes (to make from the comfort of your own home) and a line-up of special guests - including Beauden and Hannah Barrett.

