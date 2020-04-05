Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson have stepped out of isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown to deliver tacos to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against the virus.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all of the healthcare workers, doing an amazing job," Simpson said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"So, we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital."

The New York Post report the couple delivered 120 tacos to the staff at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.

Advertisement

"Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!" Simpson posted in a series of Instagram posts.

"So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌

The pair's outing comes after Cyrus and Simpson shared updates of how they are killing time at home during the lockdown.

Simpson, 23, last week shared a short video showing the 27-year-old pop singer giving her clean oceans activist boyfriend a haircut during their time in quarantine.

- with New York Post and News.com.au

