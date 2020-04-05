Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson have stepped out of isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown to deliver tacos to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against the virus.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all of the healthcare workers, doing an amazing job," Simpson said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"So, we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital."

The New York Post report the couple delivered 120 tacos to the staff at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.

"Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!" Simpson posted in a series of Instagram posts.

"So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

The pair's outing comes after Cyrus and Simpson shared updates of how they are killing time at home during the lockdown.

Simpson, 23, last week shared a short video showing the 27-year-old pop singer giving her clean oceans activist boyfriend a haircut during their time in quarantine.

- with New York Post and News.com.au