

Authorities in the UK may have found an unlikely ally in the fight against Covid-19 - an extraterrestrial entity more accustomed to fighting doctors than helping them prevent the spread of disease.

Video has emerged on social media of a Dalek patrolling the streets of a British village, bizarrely acting to protect humans rather than exterminate them.

The Dalek, the most famous baddie from cult sci-fi show Doctor Who, is seen moving through deserted streets, telling residents: "All humans must keep indoors. All humans must self-isolate. By order of the Daleks."

The clip was quickly picked up across social media including by Scottish police from the Tayside district, who showed off their knowledge of the television show with a witty tweet.

Our colleagues in Skaro Division have deployed their Direct Action Local Enforcement Kops to ensure everyone is following guidelines about isolation and social distancing. We recommend everyone uses their Totally Awesome Rightly Distanced Isolation Systems to comply. https://t.co/dUvdW7TAPZ — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) April 4, 2020

Others weren't quite so keen on the idea, recalling childhoods spent hiding behind cushions when the menacing villains appeared onscreen.

Am I the only one to feel a genuine shiver of fear watching this? As a child I would most certainly have been hiding behind the sofa. And if a Cyberman came marching down the road, that would be it, I'd be running for my life! https://t.co/Azdb7DXOEV — Erica James (@TheEricaJames) April 4, 2020

Others saw the funny side, with one noting: "Wildlife is finally returning to Britain's streets. Nature is healing."

Wildlife is finally returning to Britain’s streets. Nature is healing 😍✌️ pic.twitter.com/p4xYmf1oPx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 4, 2020

Some thought that the UK could do with a firmer hand in fighting the virus, and welcomed their new alien overlords.

Would get the message across better than the government TBF https://t.co/ywA0WPhsE1 — Ayling's Right Peg (@NorthernCrank) April 5, 2020

