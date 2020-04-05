Authorities in the UK may have found an unlikely ally in the fight against Covid-19 - an extraterrestrial entity more accustomed to fighting doctors than helping them prevent the spread of disease.
Video has emerged on social media of a Dalek patrolling the streets of a British village, bizarrely acting to protect humans rather than exterminate them.
The Dalek, the most famous baddie from cult sci-fi show Doctor Who, is seen moving through deserted streets, telling residents: "All humans must keep indoors. All humans must self-isolate. By order of the Daleks."
The clip was quickly picked up across social media including by Scottish police from the Tayside district, who showed off their knowledge of the television show with a witty tweet.
Others weren't quite so keen on the idea, recalling childhoods spent hiding behind cushions when the menacing villains appeared onscreen.
Others saw the funny side, with one noting: "Wildlife is finally returning to Britain's streets. Nature is healing."
Some thought that the UK could do with a firmer hand in fighting the virus, and welcomed their new alien overlords.
