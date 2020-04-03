Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk have turned to an expert for advice about how to keep the fires of passion stoked while living in lockdown with two teenagers.

The married couple have posted a video on YouTube where they talk about intimacy and sexual relations during this trying time with expert Michaela Boehm.

During the almost hour-long video, titled "How do we find intimacy in uncertain times" Paltrow said there was "definitely tension" as she and her husband try to keep the love alive while sharing the house 24/7 with Paltrow's children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

"We're really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters," she said.

She also expressed sympathy for he children, who were unable to see their friends.

"We all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling very pent in – especially Apple, who is a really social creature," she said. "We're really following the strict guidelines so she's not able to see people that she wants to see, so it gets fractious in moments."

She also said the added dynamic of having a new step-parent was also adding to the stress levels.

"There is quite a lot of stress that just comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and this level of proximity," she said.

"As a couple, I think a lot of our friends are going through things like this. Where do you go as a couple when you're all in the house and you've got dogs and you're trying to work … what are you supposed to do?"



Paltrow had questions about the intimacy struggles that couples, and in particular women, were going through, wondering how women could, "get back in touch with their sexuality".

Boehm advised to wait it out, saying it was, "really true," that sexuality was being ignored as people went into "survival mode".

That will change when, "boredom kicks in and the stress level goes down," she told Paltrow.

"Engagement with the senses brings sexuality up," Boehm said. "Things like self-care, beauty, which is not frivolous during a time like this, dressing in ways that feel particularly good. It's tempting to just stay in your pyjamas all day. It's not good to do that."

"On the contrary, making the extra effort is actually the way to go."

