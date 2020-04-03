Broadcaster Sela Alo has tested positive for Covid-19 and delivered a heartfelt - and direct - message to Māori and Pacific Island communities about the potentially deadly virus.

The former Flava breakfast show co-host shared his diagnosis on social media.

Broadcaster Sela Alo has spoken publicly about his Covid-19 diagnosis. Photo via Instagram selaalo

"So, I tested positive for Covid-19," Alo said in a video to fans on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

He was diagnosed when positive cases were only in double digits, Alo said, before noting more than 800 people in New Zealand had come down with virus, which has officially infected a million people worldwide and killed 50,000, including a West Coast woman.

Alo, who has a heart condition, said his first priority was making sure everyone he'd been in contact with before his diagnosis was ok.

"I'm very thankful they are."

He now wanted to urge everyone to "listen to the Prime Minister and stay home".

New Zealand is nine days into a month-long lockdown to regain control of the spread of the virus, but some Kiwis had ignored the directive to stay home unless they were an essential worker or visiting an essential service, such as a doctor or supermarket.

Ignoring that directive was "actually really selfish and crazy", Alo said.

"You're giving this virus a chance to spread ... staying in your bubble doesn't mean creating a bubble larger than who lives in your house now! In other words, you can't meet up with anyone including other family for any reason - that is not ok!

"When you have contact outside your bubble, the chance of transmission increases ... please keep to your bubble, keep local and play your part. Stay home and save lives - simple.

He also urged anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested.

"Now it's easier to get tested."

He was particularly keen to get the message across to Māori and Pacific Islanders, as both communities were at increased risk of dying from the virus given higher rates of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

These conditions put those who caught Covid-19 at higher risk of death, Alo said.

"I mean, you or I could die. That is the reality we are living in right now. We've got to minimise that from happening. It's everybody's responsibility to make sure we take this thing seriously. Otherwise we will die."

The father of young children end his video with a tribute to frontline workers.

"While we're at it, can we be kind please to our medical staff at the frontline, and at the supermarkets?"

Alo didn't address where he was believed to have caught the virus, but it is understood he was MC at the Marist College fiafia night on March 14.

Marist College is at the centre of the biggest Covid-19 cluster in the country, with 59 cases connected to the Auckland girls' school.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website