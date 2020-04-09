Since the nationwide lockdown has begun, you might be wondering how to while away the long hours while also keeping up to date with everything that's going on: listening to a podcast or seven to keep you entertained might be just what you're after.

Here are a few of our picks to get you started. So grab a cuppa, curl up on the couch - or multi-task with a workout or cleaning binge - and get your daily fix of entertainment with these podcasts available for free on iHeartRadio.

The best seven podcasts.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Seven of the best podcasts

• The Great Indoors: Podcasts to get you through a pandemic

• Premium - The Herald's summer podcast guide: Dolly Parton's America, The Chernobyl Podcast and heaps more

• The Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 50

The Heath Hub (Newstalk ZB)

Tune in to Newstalk ZB's dedicated podcast about health issues. With the help of New Zealand's leading health experts, the podcast covers a number of issues including sleep, mental wellbeing and food. The latest episode is a considers whether alcohol should be an essential service during the lockdown period.

Advertisement

Girls On Top (The Hits)

Need some yarns with the girls while you're stuck with your isolation group? Caitlin Marett, Gracie Taylor and Brodie Kane have you covered. They chat with women in the know for insightful conversations about anything from dating, achieving career goals and living with a chronic illness.

Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations

Listen to Oprah's personal selection of her favourite interviews with motivational speakers, best-selling authors, and health and wellness experts to "help bring you one step closer to your best self."

The Ron Burgundy podcast

Anchorman fans, you're in luck. Will Ferrell has reprised his role as Ron Burgundy for conversations with notable people on a range of topics like bullying and meditation - but in true Ron Burgundy fashion, these conversations have a tendency to go off the rails.

In Bed With Nick and Megan

And fans of Parks and Recreation - we've got you covered too.

Nick Offerman who played Ron Swanson in the series has teamed up with his wife and fellow actor Megan Mullally to take listeners directly into their bed... where every episode is recorded.

On each episode they cozy up with some of their famous friends for a very funny, revealing, and candid peak into their relationship .

Girls Gotta Eat

Millennial gals, you'll love this. Hosted by single comedians Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine - Girls Gotta Eat covers all those dating nightmares like stalking, ghosting, sending nudes and how to get over the world's worst breakup.

The goop Podcast

Hosted by everyone's favourite kooky actress-turned-wellness warrior Gwyneth Paltrow - the goop Podcast covers all things moving and shaking in the health industry - think doctors, creatives, CEOs and spiritual healers.