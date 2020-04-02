Louis Tomlinson has announced he has postponed his New Zealand tour date.

The former One Direction member announced on his social media accounts:

"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all of my tour dates for April & May 2020 are being rescheduled."

Tomlinson was due to play a show at Auckland's Shed 10 venue on April 23.

"I'm really gutted but of course the health and safety of all of my fans and tour crew needs to come first."

He says he will be announcing new tour dates soon and hoped his fans are staying safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tomlinson released his first solo album Walls on January 31.

Ahead of his album release, Tomlinson told TimeOut he loved working on his solo record.

"It's definitely nice to be independent and say 'This is who I am'."

The postponement is one of the latest New Zealand concerts to be delayed or cancelled due to Covid-19.

Other big names that have postponed their concerts include Alanis Morisette, Lenny Kravitz.

So Pop, headlined by girl group The Pussycat Dolls, was also cancelled. The show was set to take place on May 2 and Spark Arena and Christchurch the day after.