Ozark

(Netflix)

The third season of this gripping crime drama picks up six months on, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) running their new casino but fighting for control of the family's destiny.

Marty is adamant they should keep the status quo and maintain a low profile, as they continue to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

Her husband's meek manner and conservative style continues to frustrate Wendy, who has further bold and ambitious plans which she insists will guarantee their safety and financial security.

Wendy's brother Ben Davis, played by Tom Pelphrey, makes an explosive entrance and his arrival in town as a substitute teacher with a fiery temper will throw everyone's lives into chaos.





Booksmart

(Neon)

This coming-of-age teen comedy hit many "Best of the Year" lists after arriving in cinemas last year thanks to its big heart and whip-smart quips. It's about two overachieving graduating high school seniors, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), who decide to finally break the rules and cram four years of fun into a big night out on their last day of class.

The pair's pursuit of a good time turns into a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for. Booksmart marks the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde, who starred in Drinking Buddies, Her, and Tron Legacy. Streaming now.





Future Man

(Lightbox)

This brilliantly funny, time-travelling, action-comedy returns for its third and final season on Saturday. After the gory, death-ridden finale of last season our heroes Josh, Tiger and Wolf find themselves convicted of time crimes and staring down the barrel of a death sentence. Nice thanks for saving the world, huh? With no choice but to go on the lam, the trio dive back into time to try to clear their names while also attempting to tidy up the mess they made of history - and the future - while saving the world.

If you previously missed this show, now's the perfect time to fix your past mistake.