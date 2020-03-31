Laws of attraction a bit on the nose

An astrophysicist in Melbourne was trying to invent a necklace that would sound an alarm to stop users from touching their faces. The idea being to help stop the spread of Covid-19, which is often transmitted when a person touches something infected with the virus and then touches their face. Instead, Daniel Reardon found himself hospitalised with four magnets stuck up his Nasal cavity. According to Business Insider, Reardon even tried to use pliers to dislodge the magnets, only to find that his "entire nose would shift towards the pliers and then the pliers would stick to the magnet". Doctors, who commented that was "an injury due to self-isolation and boredom", used some anaesthetic spray and then yanked the magnets out of Reardon's nose.

Pet fails to shelter in place

"We spotted a small black rabbit in our backyard," writes Emile Bax of Epsom. "As it was pouring with rain by then, I went out, managed to catch the poor thing (wearing gloves), put it in our cat cage with a carrot and bowl of water and placed the cage in our open garage so that it was out of the rain but could be seen from the road. Within minutes of me emailing all the neighbours in our street, one neighbour rang to say he knew who its owners were and would contact them. Not 10 minutes later, they pulled up and retrieved cage and bunny from our garage, with big thumbs up from the roadside. Hopefully they advised their little friend of the conditions of lockdown once they got home!"

No you can't

No you can't, Jules from MAFS. Billboard in Kingsland.

Virus thoughts ...

1.Taking a shopping list into a supermarket is the new bingo.

2.I now understand why retired people eat dinner so early.

3.Dating profile: Single man with toilet rolls would like to meet a girl with hand sanitiser for some good clean fun.

4.Someone from work told me today in a telephone conversation that the coronavirus was invented in a lab in China by the American Government. And it's absolutely true because her husband told her, and he knows people in America "who deal with that sort of thing". (Via Twitter)