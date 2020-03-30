In a shocking twist on last night's finale of The Bachelorette, Lesina decided to walk away from the show without choosing a winner.
Since the episode aired, outraged fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the anti-climactic end.
In the final episode of the first season of The Bachelorette NZ, the doctor made the shock decision to not take anyone to the final rose ceremony, and instead walked away a single woman.
"You know this was such a hard decision for me but I've decided I don't want to take anyone to the final rose," she told final contestant Aaron McNabb through tears.
"What I wanted out of this experience was to find my forever person, and if I hadn't found that I didn't want to pretend that I had."
While Lesina didn't find love on the reality TV show and is unavailable for interviews, fellow bachelorette Lily McManus chose Wanaka-based clothing designer Richie Boyens.
The Bachelorette NZ After the Final Rose/Reunion special airs tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.