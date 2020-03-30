In a shocking twist on last night's finale of The Bachelorette, Lesina decided to walk away from the show without choosing a winner.

Since the episode aired, outraged fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the anti-climactic end.

The #BacheloretteNZ should be someone who wants to fall in love. Someone who will let themselves be vulnerable and give people the chance to show themselves and do the same. Lesina came into the show like she is checking groceries, then says nah potatos don’t give me the chills. — Lini (@Lini93760416) March 29, 2020

Lesina chose no one.

I cannot even.

I have dedicated 2 months of my life to this show and I was gunning so hard for Aaron and SHE CHOSE NO ONE 😩😩😩 #BacheloretteNZ — Matthew Herbert (@m_herbert) March 30, 2020

Not even surprised that Lesina is leaving the show with no one. Just proves she did this for fame. Why waste everyone's time if you weren't serious?! #bacheloretteNZ — Evelyn (@Leidee_Linz14) March 30, 2020

#BacheloretteNZ Lesina biggest time waster of 2020 🙄🙄 — Rachel Southgate✨ (@rachelsouthg8) March 30, 2020

Was #TeamAaron from the beginning for Lesina and he made it right up til the very end but she chose herself. Fair enough... but still ... 😭💔#BacheloretteNZ — Mabelle Westerlund (@vanilllabella) March 30, 2020

In the final episode of the first season of The Bachelorette NZ, the doctor made the shock decision to not take anyone to the final rose ceremony, and instead walked away a single woman.

"You know this was such a hard decision for me but I've decided I don't want to take anyone to the final rose," she told final contestant Aaron McNabb through tears.

Fellow bachelorette Lily McManus chose Wanaka-based clothing designer Richie Boyens

"What I wanted out of this experience was to find my forever person, and if I hadn't found that I didn't want to pretend that I had."

While Lesina didn't find love on the reality TV show and is unavailable for interviews, fellow bachelorette Lily McManus chose Wanaka-based clothing designer Richie Boyens.

The Bachelorette NZ After the Final Rose/Reunion special airs tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.