After weeks of drama, kisses, roses and intruders, bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster chose no one.

In the final episode of the first season of The Bachelorette NZ, the doctor made the shock decision to not take anyone to the final rose ceremony, and instead walked away a single woman.

"You know this was such a hard decision for me but I've decided I don't want to take anyone to the final rose," she told final contestant Aaron McNabb through tears.

In the shocking finale of The Bachelorette NZ Lesina decided to walk away from her last remaining contender Aaron and leaves as a single woman. Video / TVNZ

"What I wanted out of this experience was to find my forever person, and if I hadn't found that I didn't want to pretend that I had."

While Lesina didn't find love on the reality TV show and is unavailable for interviews, fellow bachelorette Lily McManus chose Wanaka-based clothing designer Richie Boyens.