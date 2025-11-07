A week later, the Pulitzer Prize winner commanded one of the world’s most high-profile stages as the Super Bowl’s halftime show headliner, performing a string of classics – including the knockout blow in his battle with his Canadian rival.

But the song did not feature on his most recent album “GNX” – the source of his nominated material this time out.

Lamar’s nine nods come just months after he swept five Grammys in 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga, 39, made a splashy comeback to touring with “Mayhem,” her collection of full-on pop bangers with a dark edge that embraces her dramatic side.

She also will compete for album, record and song of the year, as will Bad Bunny.

The 31-year-old superstar, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also has a pile of nods for next week’s Latin Grammys and will headline the next Super Bowl halftime show in February.

He completed a three-month residency in his native Puerto Rico this year and hosted the season opener of “Saturday Night Live”.

He is set to open a world tour in support of “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” (I Should Have Taken More Photos) later this month in the Dominican Republic.

Other artists in the mix are rapper Doechii and R&B artist SZA, each with five nominations.

“Golden,” the massive hit song from Netflix’s animated smash “KPop Demon Hunters,” earned three Grammy nods – including one for song of the year.

And up for best new artist are Alex Warren, girl group Katseye, Britain’s Olivia Dean, TikTok dancer-turned-singer Addison Rae, The Marias, sombr, Lola Young and Thomas – who was already a Grammy winner two years ago for producing a song by SZA.

Producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut each earned seven nominations.

There will be two new categories at the 2026 gala – best album cover and best traditional country album. The existing best country album category is now called best contemporary country album.

Industry watchers will be dissecting the full list of nominees in all 95 categories to see if changes made by the Recording Academy, which hands out the awards, have addressed concerns about diversity.

More than 3800 new members were admitted to the academy, greatly expanding the number of eligible Grammy voters.

Half of those new members are age 39 or younger, and 58% of them are people of colour, the academy announced earlier this week.

Invitations were also offered to all members of the Latin Recording Academy, which will hand out the Latin Grammys next week in Las Vegas.

“This year’s class reflects the vibrancy of today’s diverse music landscape,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jnr said in a statement.

So why is Taylor Swift not in the Grammys mix? After all, Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” has been ubiquitous since its release in October.

But it is not eligible for the 2026 Grammys – the window closed on August 30.

Look for the pop megastar to be front and centre in the 2027 edition.

-Agence France-Presse