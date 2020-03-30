Elton John has shared a photo on Instagram as he prepares to rocket into living rooms across the America.

Sitting in his living room the piano man looked happy and relaxed, wearing a deep blue suit, white sneakers and no socks with husband David Furnish standing by his side.

He captioned the photo, "Less than 2 hours to show time!".



The hour-long living room concert is aimed at "bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it" and is being broadcast on cable channel Fox and iHeartRadio.

Advertisement

As well as performing himself, John will also host the event which will see guests like Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Sam Smith and rockers Dave Grohl and Green Day's Bille Joe Armstong also playing from their living rooms.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website