$14k winging its way if you catch virus

Vietnamese airline Vietjet will pay customers up to $14,000 if they catch Covid 19 while flying with them.

The carrier, which has been at the centre of controversy over previous stunts involving bikini-clad models, announced the payout as part of its new "Sky Covid Care" insurance scheme.

The policy covers domestic flights in Vietnam between now and June 30 and applies to all eligible customers free of charge, regardless of nationality.

If a passenger contracts coronavirus on a Vietjet flight, they will be eligible for up to 200 million Vietnamese dong, or $14,112.

Vietjet said it's allocated "tens of billion dong" to cover the scheme, which intends to "bring passengers assurance", the Independent reports.

Passengers who have already tested positive to the virus and those who fail to follow safety regulations, such as self-isolation or travel bans, won't be eligible. Neither will those passengers with epilepsy and mental illness, the airline said.

Settling a bill

This from The Western Literary Messenger, May 1854.

"Four sharpers, having treated themselves to a sumptuous dinner at the Hotel Montreuil, were at a loss how to settle for it, and hit on the following plan: they called for the waiter and asked for the bill. One thrust his hand into his pocket as if to draw his purse; the second prevented him, declaring he would pay; the third did the same. The fourth forbade the waiter from taking any money from either of them, but all three persisted. At last one said: "The best way to decide is to blindfold the waiter, and whoever he first catches shall settle the bill." This proposal was accepted, and while the waiter was groping his way around the room they slipped out of the house one after another."

Pandemic thoughts

1. Tony Marks writes: "Grandson Noah, aged 9, for first day of home schooling got into his school uniform. Now there's entering into the spirit of a lockdown."

2. "Spare a thought for those who have been leading a double life and now have to choose which partner to isolate with," tweets Shappi Khorsandi.