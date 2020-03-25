Give them a break

"I understand that NZ is going into lockdown and everyone must stay at home to help prevent the spread of the virus," writes a reader. "Essential businesses are to continue to work. Those sitting at home getting a four week period of work and most getting a payment from the government. What about the essential workers putting themselves at harm and more chance of catching the deadly virus. Why does the government not give them all a tax break for the wages for the lockdown period, at least then they also get a bit of compensation putting their lives at risk so others can still go shopping."

Marathon effort as Spain locks down

A Spanish athlete recently spent 10 hours running a 61km marathon in the comfort of his own home. Like the vast majority of people in his country and much of Europe, Javier Castroverde, a 41-year-old triathlete, has been spending his days indoors, as part of a social distancing effort to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Instead of switching on Netflix and trawling through social media, he has been running . Despite being confined to a relatively small apartment, Castroverde was able to run the equivalent of a 61km marathon in about 10 hours. "You can train indoors, even in a 4-metre-long hallway," he said.

An unintended pun from Stuart

Did you know...

1. Some people who have had surgery to separate the hemispheres of their brain report that their hands would sometimes seem to fight over things — one hand would pick something up and the other would take it and put it down again.

2. Ireland is providing all households two postcards to mail free of charge to maintain physical distance but support emotional connectedness.

3. In 1986, Harrods, a small restaurant in the town of Otorohanga, New Zealand, was threatened with a lawsuit by the famous department store of the same name. In response, the town changed its name to Harrodsville and renamed all of its businesses 'Harrods'.