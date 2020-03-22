The New Zealand screen sector has announced it's forming an action group to respond to the impact of Covid-19 on the Kiwi film and television industry.

The formation of the Screen Sector Covid-19 Action Group was announced today along with the launch of a new website.

With several major productions coming to a halt, there have already been job losses, but New Zealand productions are trying to stay operational while keeping cast and crew safe at work.

A statement from the sector says that now more than ever, the industry needs to work together.

"While progress continues on the Screen Sector Strategy 2030, the Strategy Facilitation Group has acted quickly to establish the Screen Sector Covid-19 Action Group to address the immediate effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry."

The website provides health and safety resources and subsidy assistance for users.

"Currently, the key focus for the wider industry is the health and safety of those working on domestic productions and it is vital that all productions in New Zealand adhere to Government advisories and safety measures.

"The local screen industry eco-system right now is very fragile."



The sector's other key priority is working with stakeholders to explore how the industry can continue to be funded.

"These unprecedented times call for calm and proactive decision-making in order to protect the local screen sector and to ensure that when recovery happens – and it will – the industry is ready to operate at maximum capacity again for our domestic productions and so that international line productions can return as soon as it is viable."