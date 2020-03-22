A bevy of famous Kiwis have banded together in a new government-funded advert to encourage New Zealanders to work together to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The ad features prominent New Zealanders from across the worlds of sport and entertainment and also features legendary Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata.

The video brings them together to tell Kiwis to stay calm, be kind and the pandemic seriously, using the hashtag #uniteagainstcovid19.

In the video, All Black TJ Perenara, who is joined by fellow AB Ardie Savea, tells viewers: "Things could get tough".

The rugby stars are joined by shot put world champion Dame Valerie Adams, who adds: "We need to set a target and go for it".

Broadcasters Hilary Barry and Kanoa Lloyd also appear, with Barry saying the threat is "like nothing we've ever faced" and Lloyd urging viewers to "be kind".

Singer and TV host Anika Moa reminds Kiwis that "a bit of aroha goes a long way" while How To Dad star Jordan Watson has a humorous dig at the virus, labelling it a "dick".

Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison warns Kiwis "don't be an egg," while singer Benee asks us to "listen to the experts".

The strongest message comes from VC recipient Willie Apiata who intones: "Whanau, we have work to do".

Apiata later says "We must be calm now" before adding: "Together. United. All of us."

The video closes with Waititi telling Kiwis "we got this".