Sophia Myles' father has died of coronavirus.

The Doctor Who star took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal her father Peter had died, and she said the deadly virus was to blame.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality

• Gal Gadot's celebrity 'Imagine' cover slammed online

• Coronavirus: Sam Smith, Ellen DeGeneres try to cope with self isolation

• Coronavirus: University of Auckland suspends teaching next week

She wrote on Twitter: "RIP Peter Myles ... My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. (sic)"

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Myles shared a picture of herself, her father and her brother to her followers as a "nice memory".

She wrote alongside it: "My father, my brother and I. A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now."

RIP Peter Myles. ❤️



My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Myles had previously shared a picture of her by her father's hospital bed, him on a ventilator whilst she wore a mask and gloves.

She captioned it: "Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus. (sic)"

When people say "oh but they were old/had health problems". Remember covid still robbed them of time they should have and would have had.... often a lot time of time.

Stay home, stay safe and keep others at risk safe. https://t.co/IjKQW4igoE — Laura Barnet (@Laura_Barnet) March 22, 2020

And Myles - who also appeared in Underworld and Moonlight - thanked her fans for their support in the wake of the diagnosis.

In a video message, she said to her followers: "I just wanted to send a really short message to say thank you all so, so, so much for all your lovely, lovely tweets to me. I am sorry I am not able to reply to everyone in person but thank you. Every single one that comes through, I am so touched."