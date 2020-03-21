Self-isolating is proving to be tough for some celebrities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

British singer Sam Smith has shared how he is coping on Instagram.

He posted a photo set of himself, captioned "stages of a quarantine meltdown".

The star admitted in clips posted to his Instagram stories he was "bored s******* during his time in self-isolation.

"I'm currently in my house. I have got a bit of headache and allergies but I think I'm alright. But I wanted to stay in just to be safe.

"This is a weird time. I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love. I really really hope you're okay and I hope you're mentally alright."

In a later post, Smith shared who he was "staying home for" after being nominated by Elton John.

"I stay home for my incredible family," he wrote.

"This is unprecedented times and my thoughts and heart is with everyone right now (sic). We are in this together."

Ellen phones her famous friends

Elsewhere, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres attempted to dispel her boredom by calling up her famous friends, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Friends' star Jennifer Aniston.

"What are you doing?" she asks Jennifer Aniston.

"Uh ... not much different since the last time we spoke about three minutes ago," Aniston says.

In times like these it’s nice to have friends like Jennifer Aniston. pic.twitter.com/jAyD8VWAQF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 20, 2020

She tells Ellen she is still cleaning out her closet, and asks how Ellen's puzzle is coming along.

"The table wasn't big enough, I had to get rid of it," the talk show host says.

"I'm keeping busy, I read a book this morning, I read a book to kids this morning."

Ellen asks Aniston for what else people can do to keep busy, and Aniston suggests reading more books and doing a puzzle on the floor instead of a table.

.@CourteneyCox and Coco tried to put on a concert for me on FaceTime. pic.twitter.com/ROkK6e8pkG — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2020

The comedian had also Facetimed Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco and tried to convince the mother and daughter to put on a concert for her.

Proving she perhaps has the greatest contact list of her all time, she also called up Kevin Hart, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, and James Corden.

She told Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: "I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored."

Katy Perry is confused

Katy Perry, who recently announced her pregnancy shared a photo of herself eating pickles out of the jar and joked, "what day is it even?".

While she was in Australia, the Firework singer told Australian radio show Hughesy & Ed that her parents were limiting physical contact with her while she was pregnant.

She shared her parents were adopting fist-bumping as a greeting to protect the pregnant star from the virus.