Jamie Oliver has announced he is launching a new cooking show in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series aims to help viewers get through isolation by offering easy recipes using common items that are found in the pantry. The professional chef will also reveal cooking tips and kitchen hacks.

The series begins screening in the UK on Monday and has been dubbed Keep Cooking and Carry On".

Join @jamieoliver in his brand new show as he helps the nation with easy recipes, cooking tips and ingenious hacks whilst many of us are staying at home.

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On starts Monday at 5:30pm #KeepCookingCarryOn pic.twitter.com/XbdsPX2y8c — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 20, 2020

Oliver will also teach viewers how to make homemade bread and pasta.

"Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important," Oliver said In a statement. "This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you've got."

"Let's big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways."