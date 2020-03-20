A Bachelorette NZ contestant tested for Covid-19 has returned a negative test.

"We are in the process of sharing this good news with those identified as being in close contact with the individual," said a spokeswoman for the show's broadcaster, TVNZ.

The alert stemmed from this month's recording of the show's After The Rose special episode.

Filmed in Takapuna, the now traditional catch-up is set to screen in early April, the night after the final episode of the series proper.

It's a chance for the cast to enjoy a reunion and for the audience to find out how the happy couple(s) are doing several months after production wrapped at the mansion.

TVNZ announced the scare on Wednesday.

"We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified those we have identified as being in close contact with the individual, those people who have been in close contact are now isolating until test results are confirmed.

"Those in contact include TVNZ employees as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette NZ production."

TVNZ said they appreciated there was public interest in the show and it would advise media as soon as they have a test result.

"We stress that at this stage the contestant has not returned a positive Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."

Shortly before issuing the statement, TVNZ contacted entertainment journalists who attended the recording. A spokeswoman said they didn't want them to find out by reading news reports.

Among those contacted was the Herald's Bachelorette NZ expert Sinead Corcoran. She said: "The episode was filmed at a small theatre. It was packed with around 50 people, with probably 10 of them journalists and the rest friends and family of the cast members. All the male contestants were there, about 20 of them seated close together on chairs, and after the filming they were mingling with the guests outside in the small courtyard. All the guys were touchy with each other."

This is the first season of the Bachelorette NZ, now into its eighth week on air, with more than 25 episodes airing to date.

Although filming has finished, audiences are still watching as six remaining contestants battle it out for the Bachelorettes' hearts.