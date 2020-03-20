Kiwi Bachelorette Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster has stepped up amid the coronavirus pandemic and has returned to work.

The 32-year-old doctor revealed on Instagram today that she was working a shift at a local hospital. She also encouraged her followers to keep up the social distancing.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Bachelorette NZ contestant tested for Covid-19

• Coronavirus in NZ: Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells off air after contact with possible case

• Coronavirus: Waikato woman and man arrived from Sydney and Europe with Covid-19

In the photo, she can be seen wearing dark blue scrubs with a surgical mask over her mouth.

Advertisement

"Keep safe and check up on each other! (By txt lol)," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video of herself in a hospital hallway walking along with a smile on her face.

"Holding the on-call phone today, which means I clocked out bazillion steps for sure," she said.

It's not the first time the good doctor has donned her scrubs to help out in a crisis.

She flew across the ditch to Australia in January to help out bush fire relief efforts, even missing the Bachelorette NZ season premiere while providing medical assistance in New South Wales.

"Doctors were needed to help out in some of the areas affected by the fires in Australia - so I put my hand up," she'd said at the time.