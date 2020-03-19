New Zealand rock legends Th' Dudes have announced they are postponing their upcoming reunion shows due to coronavirus.

Th' Bliss Tour was due to start in Hamilton on April 9 before travelling to play five dates around the country. A statement said the band were "reluctantly" delaying the tour but assured fans that new dates are on the way.

A statement from the promoter said details will be released in the coming weeks and all current tickets will remain valid for the new shows.

"We're pretty sad not to be seeing you around Aotearoa next month," Th' Dudes guitarist and vocalist Dave Dobbyn said in a statement. "But we'll be back with the same reunion, same songs, same Lez high kicks. And all with a greater sense of being alive & healthy."

"Meantime, safer communities together people!"

Promoter Brent Eccles echoed the comment saying the shows simply couldn't go ahead as planned.

"It's a difficult time for everyone but we've got to put health first, take advice from the government and we'll be back later this year when it's safe for everyone to enjoy getting together for a great show."

The release of the band's new remastered compilation Bliss on Wax (LP), Bliss on Disc (CD) and Bliss (streaming) is not affected and will still be available on Friday April 10.