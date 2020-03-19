So Pop concert is the latest music event to be cancelled due to Coronavirus.

"It is with a heavy heart that Frontier Touring and Arena Touring announce that So Pop 2020 will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand this April and May," said a Frontier Touring organiser.

"Due to policies and measures put in place by the Australian Government regarding COVID-19, the promoters of the ultimate pop concert deem it infeasible for the show to go on."

Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded in full via the ticketing agent to the cardholder.

So Pop was primed for two New Zealand shows, in Auckland on May 2 and Christchurch the day after.

The lineup included performances by The Pussycat Dolls, Steps, Jesse McCartney, Smash Mouth and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The other latest shows to be canceled are Limbo Unhinged and @Peace and the Plutonian Noise Symphony. Black Grace Dance Company's regional tour of Verses has been postponed.

Yesterday it was announced that the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Beethoven 250 series, part of the Auckland Arts Festival, would not go ahead. Instead, they'll be performing four concerts without a live audience, but live streaming to Facebook pages and websites.

Earlier this week the World Health Organisation declared the virus a pandemic as the number of cases reached 137,000 globally, with just over 5000 deaths.