US folk-punk band Violent Femmes has announced new dates for their New Zealand tour after they postponed the upcoming shows due to coronavirus.

Plus1 and Violent Femmes announced the rescheduled dates for November today, adding a Christchurch concert for their South Island fans.

The tour will kick off in Christchurch on Saturday November 14, followed by their Wellington concert rescheduled from March 24 to Monday November 16.

The March 25 Auckland concert has been rescheduled to Tuesday November 17.

Tickets remain valid from the postponed concerts and refunds are available through Ticketek.

The band has added a Christchurch show to their touring schedule. Photo / Supplied

Since their debut in 1983, the band has remained hugely influential.

The Violent Femmes return to New Zealand with a brand-new album, Hotel Last Resort - their 10th album merging spiritual jazz, country blues, and rock and roll along with a host of other genres.

Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie, Blaise Garza and John Sparrow will perform classics from across their career.