Most gamers have a Pile of Shame on their shelves or hard drives - a stack of titles bought on special or on impulse that for some reason they've not dived into. These folk should really ignore this and get stuck into that. If, however, you're one of the few gamers with a clean slate, here are some picks from the new releases.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch

Offering an escape raft from reality is Nintendo's charming life-sim which is just out today. This new instalment in the long-running series offers a chilled-out and calming experience with no winning or losing conditions; just you and your character living his or her best life in a new town. You make friends with the anthropomorphic animals who live there, decorate and upgrade your house and go fishing. Sounds a bit lame, yes, but the gentle nature of the gameplay, the frequent and wonderful surprises and its delightful art direction completely suck you in, and the next thing you know you're bug-hunting, gardening and digging for fossils every spare moment you get.





Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Nintendo Switch

This spin-off from the ever-popular Pokemon series is a Rogue-like dungeon crawler that sees you exploring, recruiting and, of course, battling other Pokemon. The formula is flipped here by making the player a Pokemon instead of a trainer. You'll venture forth into danger to rescue lost Pokemon, receive a reward and then do it again. With a pleasingly painterly art-direction and the randomised dungeons, this will keep you levelling up for a long while. Right now there's a free demo on the Nintendo eShop so you can try before you buy.





Dreams

PlayStation 4

Why play other people's games when you can play your own? Dreams is less of a game itself - although it has levels you can play - and more of a game creation system that gives you all the tools you need to create your own playable games. You can then share them online with others or hoard them for yourself. But you're not limited to games. With Dreams, you can create movies, music videos, even animated shorts. If you can dream it, well, you get the idea. Of course, if you're not the creative type you'll be able to busy yourself for yonks experiencing the endless game creations uploaded by the community.