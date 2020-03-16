Grammy award winning Canadian singer Alanis Morissette has confirmed her upcoming New Zealand concert has been postponed due to travel restrictions imposed due to coronavirus.

The songwriter behind hits such as Ironic and Hand In My Pocket was scheduled to play Auckland's Spark Arena on April 21, as part of her tour celebrating 25 years of her album Jagged Little Pill.

However the concert promoter yesterday issued a statement explaining the show would be rescheduled for later this year.

Alanis Morissette posted a message to her fans on her Instagram story. Photo / Instagram.

"We thank you for your understanding as we work to reschedule the tour for later this year, an announcement about new show dates will be made in due course," the statement reads.

"Ticket holders wishing to attend should retain their tickets pending confirmation of new dates. Patrons unable or unwilling to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase."

In a message to her fans, Morissette wrote: "The safety and health of everyone comes first. Unfortunately the upcoming shows in Japan, Manila, Australia and New Zealand will be rescheduled for a later date.

"Please hang on to your tickets (except Bluesfest in Byron Bay), details to come soon for the rescheduled shows take care of yourself, of each other. i love you. Xo."