A reader writes: "I came out of Countdown Tawa the other day and marvelled at this person's parking. On closer inspection, I discovered that the car had a mobility parking permit. It appears that having a disability doesn't necessarily stop you from being incredibly inconsiderate!" Or maybe just a bad driver.

"Let's be honest," tweets Mike Birbiglia. "Social distancing from a few certain people has been nice."

"Saw someone wash his hands for 19 seconds," tweets Greg Kubin. "I made a citizen's arrest."

"My 30th birthday is today," tweets Johnny Sun. "But i just want everyone to know that i will be postponing it indefinitely due to coronavirus, and i will be turning 30 at a later date. Thank you!"

"Before Corona virus I'd cough to cover a fart," tweets Paul Harris. "Now I fart to cover a cough."

For the last year, I have had the absolute pleasure of a wild Malay dove being my very tame little pet," writes Heather Such. "I named him Wonky Wing because of a droopy wing, and Wonky came when I called him, and would often eat out of my hand. Last week Wonky surprised me, and walked in my front door - and then without warning, flew at my window thinking it was open.

He crashed horribly and was stunned, and the following morning was still so distressed and terribly puffed up, so I drove him across Auckland to the Bird Rescue in Green Bay. He was not at all well and I was feeling very sad and worried. I'm a mature woman, and when telling the lovely man at the rescue place, I couldn't stop crying!

I'm sure he was very surprised at my extreme emotion over a little wild bird, but I just couldn't stop! I drove home feeling really sad, and I determined to stop feeding the wild birds. Was home for a very short time - and Wonky came to my door to see me. I had driven 30km, and bawled my eyes out - over a total strange little dove - who wasn't Wonky!"

Cabin crew ready, willing and able to work

Hayden Chisnall writes: "I'm one of around 50 cabin crew that have already been laid off and I know many others are likely to have reduced hours or potential further redundancies. I've created a Facebook group (The page is: NZ Job Opportunities) where impacted employees can come and find jobs, and also looking for employers who may need immediate start workers either to react to the Covid-19 situation or just in general. Open to full time, temporary, or casual work. The initial 50 all bring a high level of grooming and appearance, calm under pressure, previous police and security clearances, experience working and interacting with a diverse range of people. These are all hard working Kiwis that have found themselves in unfortunate circumstances."