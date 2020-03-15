Broadcaster Toni Street has revealed the results of her "miraculous" laser eye surgery, telling listeners of The Hits breakfast show that the experience was "life-changing".

Street's eyesight has troubled her for years and she told listeners that she was "legally blind" before the surgery.

She revealed that if she woke in the night and didn't wear her glasses, she would "literally bang into walls".

She sought laser eye surgery from Auckland's Re.Vision clinic, and credits the staff there for easing her pre-surgery nerves.

She also said that the valium helped, revealing that "after five days of early shifts" the sedation was very welcome.

Street told listeners that "there was not on ounce of pain" during the surgery and all she could see was a "hardcore light show" as the surgeon operated directly on her eyes.

The results were nothing short of "miraculous" according to Street, who said she underestimated how much of a change the surgery would bring.

Instead of just correcting her vision, it has given her eyesight that is "better than 20/20" and she urged anyone considering the surgery to give it a go, saying that "now the world is crisp and clear".

"If you were one of these people who was scared of getting laser surgery like I was, just get over it guys, cos it's so life-changing"