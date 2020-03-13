Golden Girls star Betty White has reassured worried fans that she is "fine" and does not require self-isolation because of coronavirus.

When news broke that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the viral disease, Betty White fans immediately took to social media to express concern for the health of the 98-year-old actress.

There were so many concerned fans that a representative for the actress issued a statement to let everyone know "Betty White is fine".

"PLEASE quarantine #BettyWhite. I'll send all my sanitiser if it means keeping our national treasure safe #CoronavirusOutbreak," one fan tweeted.

Betty White has assured fans she feels fine. Photo / Getty Images

"We must protect her at all cost," someone else said, after noticing the hashtag #BettyWhite trending on Twitter.

"Will someone please wrap #BettyWhite in a sterile bubble till this damn virus passes," someone else posted.

Yesterday, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first Hollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The couple are currently quarantined in Australia, as Hanks films an Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast, saying they are "taking it one-day-at-a-time".

"Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote in a note posted to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts today alongside a selfie of the pair in good spirits.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Hanks finished by paraphrasing one of his most famous big screen lines, from the 1992 hit A League of Their Own: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."