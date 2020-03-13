Concerts and movie releases have been postponed in New Zealand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disney has confirmed the March 26 release of Mulan, directed by Niki Caro has been delayed.

Searchlight's upcoming horror Antlers and Marvel's The New Mutants, slated for release in April, have also had their releases delayed.

A spokesperson says the postponements are "out of an abundance of caution."

"We truly believe in the movie-going experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date," they say.

It follows multiple cancellations across the entertainment industry in response to the virus outbreak, including the release of James Bond film No Time To Die, which was pushed back to November.

Today Universal Pictures announced they have moved back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Other major movies that are still slated for release in the coming months include Warner Bros.′ Wonder Woman 1984, on June 5, Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, on June 24, and Disney's Jungle Cruise, on July 24.

Concerts postponed

Today, American band My Chemical Romance issued a statement saying their March 25 show at The Outerfields, Western Springs will not be going ahead. They were heading a line-up that included pop-rockers Jimmy Eat World and local acts Midnight Youth and Miss June.

While My Chemical Romance do not say coronavirus is behind the move they do refer to the "current global situation".

The group have also postponed their Australian shows.

A statement from the band read: "To our dearest friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation. We apologize to our fans, but please know that we didn't come to this decision lightly. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other."

Heavy rock band Deftones have also postponed their New Zealand show scheduled for March 15 at Auckland's Trusts Arena, after the festival they were appearing at in Australia was canned.

Pasifika cancelled

Pasifika Festival has also been cancelled because of concerns about coronavirus, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced this morning.

The festival at Western Springs was set to run tomorrow and Sunday.

Goff said it was with "much regret" that the festival has been cancelled.

"We were simply not prepared to take the risk."



- Additional reporting AP