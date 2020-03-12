Kiwi star KJ Apa was convinced by co-star and best friend Cole Sprouse to get a stylist after admitting he was in serious need of fashion advice.

Talking to Men's Health magazine, the Riverdale star revealed he needed to step up his appearances as he was making more and more red carpet appearances.

"I was showing up to red carpets in jeans and button-down T-shirts," the Kiwi star explained.

"I realised, Yeah, I've got to get this sorted out."

Advertisement

Apa told the magazine that aside from his own fashion realisation, his co-star Cole Sprouse gave him some tough advice, two years ago, saying: "Bro, you need a stylist."

READ MORE:

• Hollywood star KJ Apa's Kiwi homecoming

• KJ Apa on Ellen DeGeneres Show: Raves about NZ, gets fright of his life

• Is KJ Apa planning to ditch acting for music career?

• KJ Apa and new model girlfriend Clara Berry go full PDA

Since getting a stylist, Apa has found a love for fashion but admitted to the fitness magazine that he has become an impulsive shopper.

"I'm a very instinctual shopper, and very impulsive," he said.

"I'll go out, I'll see something, I don't even try it on. I just buy it."

The CW star went on to provide some advice for other men at odds with their fashion.

"Confidence is everything. Otherwise, everyone can see you look uncomfortable, and it's not a good look.

"It's important to give yourself balance, which is still something I'm trying to learn."

Advertisement

Production for Riverdale has temporarily shut down after someone who works on the show was exposed to the coronavirus, a Warner Brothers representative told TMZ.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," the representative said in a statement.