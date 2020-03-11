On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
1. "We booked an excursion to a water park but no one told us we had to take our own togs and towels. We assumed it would be included in theprice."
2. "We had to line up outside to catch the boat and there was no air-conditioning."
3. "They should not allow topless sunbathing on the beach. It was very distracting for my husband who just wanted to relax."
4. "Although the brochure said there was a fully equipped kitchen, there was no egg slice in the drawers."
5. "On my holiday to Goa in India I was disgusted to find almost every restaurant only served curry. I don't like spicy food."
6. "The roads were uneven and bumpy, so we could not read the local guide book during the bus ride to the resort. Because of this, we were unaware of many things that would've made our holiday more fun."
Stingy or generous — depends on your name
People called Matt and Emma are the stingiest while those called Karen and Joshua are the biggest spenders, according to a study. OnBuy.com surveyed 3000 of its UK customers to discover their spending habits and calculate who the generous souls are and who are the tightest.