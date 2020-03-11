Complaints from dissatisfied holidaymakers

1. "We booked an excursion to a water park but no one told us we had to take our own togs and towels. We assumed it would be included in the

Stingy or generous — depends on your name

The mannequins in Japan cutting loose

Onomatopoeias — sort of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.