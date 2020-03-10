Harry Styles has announced he's coming to New Zealand.

The British pop star, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction is playing one show only at Spark Arena.

The 'Love on Tour' follows the release of his second solo album Fine Line last December, which features hits Lights Up, Adore You, and Watermelon Sugar.

He became the first UK male artist to debut at #1 in the US with his first two albums. It topped the Billboard album charts when it was released and broke records for the biggest sales week for a UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

Joining Styles on the tour is UK pop singer Mabel.

The tour announcement for the New Zealand and Australian shows had been teased on social media earlier this week.

Australia and New Zealand promoter Live Nation shared Tweet, posting a link to website tasteslikestrawberries.com, which is coincidentally the first lyric of the former One Direction member's song Watermelon Sugar.

The post also has a white circle with a hand, which is similar to Styles' album artwork along with the white font used.

Styles last played a show in New Zealand in 2018.

As well as the New Zealand date, he's playing shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

Harry Styles performs at Auckland's Spark Arena on Monday, November 23, and tickets go on sale next Friday.