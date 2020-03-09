Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been injured in a fall at Rikers Island jail, his publicist says.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul had reportedly felt dizzy before falling at the weekend.

"Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed," his publicist Juda Englemayer said.

Englemayer spoke to Weinstein over the phone on Sunday evening and said he has "had a lot of time to think about his life and what he's done", and that, "He said he wasn't a nice guy and that's how he got here."

Weinstein can't walk steadily and doesn't have a walking frame in jail. During his trial, he used a walker to get in and out of court.

After the movie mogul was convicted of sex crimes on February 24, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan with a heart issue.

The 67-year-old had a heart operation last week during which doctors put in a stent, Engelmayer told CNN.

He was then moved to the infirmary unit at Rikers Island.

It's expected he will be sentenced on March 11 in New York State Supreme Court, facing at least five years and a maximum of 20 years in jail.

The New York jury convicted Weinstein of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and another count of rape in the third degree.