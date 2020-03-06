Australian viewers were left clutching their pearls this morning after the Pussycat Dolls performed a racy rendition of their smash hit Don't Cha on morning TV show, Sunrise.

Touring Australia off the back of their recent reformation and release of new single React, the Dolls took the Sunrise stage to perform some of their signature burlesque-style moves.

But viewers watching at home were not impressed by the hip-waggling display, deeming it far too provocative for a family-friendly show.

Airing her outrage on Facebook, one mother said she was simply "not impressed", adding that the group – led by 41-year-old Nicole Scherzinger – was "too old" for such moves.

Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger shows the crowd her impressive strength. Photo / news.com.au, Media Mode

"I am sorry but not much dancing, to me it was more about sex," she wrote.

"I think they are all too old for this. Not impressed, especially for a family show."

Another queried why they were chosen for the early timeslot, referring to it as a "singing strip show".

"Weird choice. Uncomfortable explaining to kids why a singing strip show is on ... because that's what every little girl should aspire to."

While one concerned viewer asserted that "dressing like a stripper isn't empowering", adding their opinion that female empowerment comes in the form of "becoming a doctor, lawyer or CEO".

Amid the outrage, fans were full of praise for the chart-smashing pop group, with one telling fans to switch off if it offends them.

"I thought they were amazing, entertaining and fun," one said.

"Anyone who is judging them or 'horrified' their children are watching, you know what, this has been promoted for weeks, don't turn on your TV or just don't go and see them with your kids, it's the Pussycat Dolls.

"Their music is provocative and the performance is too so if it is at all offensive to you then just don't watch. Simple. I say go, girls, you were all amazing."

What on earth is this from Pussycat Dolls? It's borderline pornography. #XFactorCelebrity — Steve Rucastle (@StevesOscarBlog) November 30, 2019

That Pussycat Dolls performance was like a porno #XFactorCelebrity — DawnSlattery (@dawn_slattery) November 30, 2019

What on earth are the pussycat dolls not wearing?!!! #XFactorCelebrity — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) November 30, 2019

Another praised the uber-fit women for "embracing their gorgeous bodies."

"Go girls (women) you were brilliant!" they said.

"The blonde girl has not long had her third bub and breastfeeds in-between! Embrace your gorgeous bodies!'

It's not the first time the group has triggered a shocked reaction from their appearance on live TV.

In December, their UK comeback performance on X Factor – despite featuring pyrotechnics, slick choreography, and a jaw-dropping water drop moment – was labelled "borderline porn" online.

"Highly inappropriate content for this time of the evening. Pussycat Dolls look like they belong in a strip club, not for prime time family viewing," complained one viewer.

One viewer whinged that it was an "absolutely disgraceful spectacle", while another wrote: "Their excessively revealing and totally inappropriate 'outfits' and S&M-style dance moves wouldn't have been out of place on an adult channel!"

Former burlesque troupe The Pussycat Dolls performed their smash hit on Martin Place in Sydney this morning. Photo / news.com, Media Mode

And others took to harshly critiquing their outfits.

The Pussycat Dolls – who started in 1995 as a burlesque troupe in LA before achieving mainstream success via their music – are currently Down Under promoting their latest single, React.

After a decade-long hiatus following the departure of two group members, they announced their reunion to delighted fans last December.

Speaking of the band's long-awaited return, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger told Sunrise hosts the comeback plans had actually been in the works for "a few years".

"But we wanted to make sure that it was divine timing and that it worked out with everyone's schedules and where we are in our lives right now," Scherzinger said.