Former US President Bill Clinton reflects on his affair with Monica Lewinsky in a new documentary series about his wife Hillary Clinton.

In the documentary, the former secretary of state goes through the aftermath of the affair.

Bill Clinton reveals in the documentary that he had his infamous affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky to manage his anxiety and offers an apology to her.

The Daily Mail reports Clinton explains in the documentary that he viewed Lewinsky as someone who could ease the pressure of his job.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Government no longer to fund the Clinton Foundations' flagship aid programme

• Why Hillary Clinton is the most exonerated politician ever

• Premium - Premium summer big reads: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on growing up in the White House

President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton pictured in 1999. Photo / Getty Images

"You feel like you're staggering around, you've been in a 15 round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here's something that will take your mind off it for a while, that's what happens.

"Everybody's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever.

"Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I'm a different person than I was."

The scandal resulted in Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998, however, he remained in office after surviving the Senate trial.

He explains what happened when he told Hillary about the affair.

"I went and sat on the bed and talked to her. I told her exactly what happened, when it happened. I said I felt terrible about it. We've been through quite a bit in the last few years.

"I said I have no defence, it's inexcusable what I did."

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton shares the aftermath of the affair. Photo / Hulu

The documentary is split into four parts and explores Hillary's life from her days as a college student to losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2018, Bill Clinton spoke out about the scandal and he was scrutinised for not offering Lewinsky an apology.

In the Hulu documentary, he says: "I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by it [the affair], unfairly I think.

"Over the years I've watched her trying to get a normal life back again, but you've got to decide how to define normal."

Hillary and Bill Clinton has marriage counselling, which she describes in the documentary as "painful, painful discussions".

The documentary is the result of over 35 hours of interviews with Hillary, as well as her campaign staff from her 2016 presidential campaign.

The Hulu documentary airs on the US streaming platform tomorrow.