It's been announced that Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing at WOMAD festival on Friday March 13 in New Plymouth.

In a statement today Marley apologised to his Kiwi and Aussie fans but said he had to take care of some "unforeseen family responsibilities".

"I was really looking forward to this trip and we haven't been there in a while so it was really sad that we're not making it but alas, next year at the WOMAD festivals we will be there and so we will see you then. My apologies to everyone – WOMAD crew, music fans, music lovers, everyone. My apologies, but we'll see you next year."

WOMAD director Emere Wano said they were working quickly to find a new artist to fill Marley's place for Friday night.

"We will announce the new artist in the coming days."

It comes after a string of cancelled performances that have left Kiwi music fans disappointed, including by Elton John and Rufus Du Sol, who was set to be the headline act at Laneway Festival on Auckland Anniversary Day.

The festival is still set to feature over 40 other performances over three days.

WOMAD NZ 2020 is being held from 13-15 March in TSB Bowl Of Brooklands and Brooklands Park, New Plymouth, Taranaki.